Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Linda Martanovic


1949 - 2019
Linda Martanovic Obituary
Martanovic, Linda
1949 - 2019
Linda Martanovic, age 70, of Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away on December 5, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born on October 2, 1949 in Beckley, WV. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Stephen Martanovic; children, Lisa (Sean) Ridenour and Stephen (Maria) Martanovic; grandchildren, Sarah (Tyler) Old, Benjamin Ridenour, Joseph Martanovic and Sofia Martanovic; mother, Della Shepherd; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Chester Bowling and brother Carl Bowling. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 3pm until time of service at 5pm. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com. Linda was a beautiful, adventurous, caring and generous person and will be missed by everyone she touched.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
