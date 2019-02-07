Home

Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Linda Masten


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Masten Obituary
Masten, Linda
Linda S. Rhinehart Masten, age 57, passed peacefully February 6, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, and mamaw, she was an avid Buckeye and Nascar fan. She will be remembered for her loving heart, her generosity, and her positive attitude toward life. She walked in faith on earth and now in heaven. Survived by husband, Ralph; children, Tammy Jean, Dawn Dawn, and Budd (Sam); grandsons, Marley and Jack; sister, Sherry Demint; and nephew, Eric Burris. A celebration of Linda's life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
