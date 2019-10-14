The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Linda Mellen


1935 - 2019
Linda Mellen Obituary
Mellen, Linda
1935 - 2019
Linda Mellen was born on December 1, 1935 in Akron, Ohio and died on October 12, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 83 years old. She is predeceased by her husband Joe, parents Gibb and Edna Giles, brother Kenneth Giles and sister Margaret Tejral. She is survived by her children, Mark Dickey, Becky (Gary) Lewis and Chris (Trina) Dickey; grandsons, John (Dominique) Adair, Michael Dickey and Jason Dickey; great-grandchildren, Finnick and Lennex Adair; brother, Glenn (Penny) Giles; sister, Norma Christy; brother-in-law, Bob Tejral and sister-in-law, Joann Giles; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH, 43085. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
