Milburn (Hatfield), Linda
1939 - 2020
Linda Carol (Hatfield) Milburn age 81, passed away September 11, 2020 surrounded by family. Linda was born June 5th 1939 to the late Joe and Ethel (Campbell) Hatfield in Logan WVa. Linda graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1957 and moved to Columbus where she met her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Ronald Milburn, and married him on April 18th, 1958. Linda is survived by her husband and 5 of their 6 children, Lisa (Mike) Voit, Chris (Anita) Milburn, Michael Milburn, Michelle Shull and Jeri Milburn. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Linda is preceded in death by her son, Ronald Milburn Jr., parents Joe and Ethel Hatfield, sisters Edna, Ann and Nancy, her brothers Bill and Joseph and granddaughter Cynthia. A doting wife, mother and grandmother Linda took immense pride in taking care of those around her. She never missed a dance recital, baseball, football or softball game and she never missed an opportunity to cook for her large family. She was a huge fan of OSU sports and would enthusiastically cheer on their football and basketball teams. Linda was proud of her professional accomplishments and was respected and loved by everyone she worked with. One of her proudest achievements was receiving numerous yearly leadership and image awards and nationwide recognition for her meticulous landscaping at Northland Shell with Shell Oil Company as well as the City of Columbus local Community and Civic organizations awards for their other businesses.