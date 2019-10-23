Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Miller Obituary
Miller, Linda
1953 - 2019
Linda L. Miller, age 66. Sunrise June 10, 1953 and Sunset October 19, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 Joyce Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The MILLER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now