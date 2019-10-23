|
|
Miller, Linda
1953 - 2019
Linda L. Miller, age 66. Sunrise June 10, 1953 and Sunset October 19, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 Joyce Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The MILLER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019