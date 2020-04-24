|
|
Orendorff, Linda
1939 - 2020
Linda L. Orendorff, age 80, Sunrise May 4, 1939, Sunset April 20, 2020. The light that was Linda was extinguished by complications from the CoVid 19 virus on April 20. At the end, she was surrounded by loved ones for a peaceful journey into Eternity. Affectionately known as "Mee Mee", Linda was preceded in death by her son Mark Orendorff, her grandson Aaron Entsminger and her parents Roy Ross and Francis "Jean" Ross. A 1957 graduate of West High School, and a retiree of General Motors, where she worked for 32 years. Linda is survived by her daughter, Kim (Glenn) Fiebig; grandson, Matthew Fiebig; sister, Sandra (Chuck) Frasher; brother, Robert (Mary) Ross; and numerous nephews ,nieces, cousins and countless friends. She treasured her family and friends and had a heart of pure gold. She found the good in everyone and never met a stranger; to say her smile lit up the room is an understatement. She lived her life dedicated to her children and grandchildren and we couldn't have asked for a better mom or "Mee Mee". She instilled in us kindness and good hearts, a love of reading, music and movies. Her strength was a thing of wonder; she was a fighter and she fought a good fight right until the end. When you remember Linda, think of the beauty of God's creation...a blue sky, a rainbow, lilacs in the spring, warm sunshine on your face, a baby's smile and the laughter of children. These are the things Mom treasured most in life. A very special thank you to the staff of Mill Run Gardens Care Center, where she was a resident since 2017. She made many friends there, and I couldn't have asked for better caretakers - nurses, aides, office staff and especially her ladies in the activity center. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I would be remiss if I did not say another special thank you to the Palliative Care Team at Riverside Hospital. They were caring, gentle, understanding, informative and treated Mom with utmost respect in her final days. There will be no viewing or service, due to social distancing, but a memorial will be planned for a future date. Messages of condolence or cards may be sent to her daughter Kim, in care of Jerry Spears Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Ohio Health Riverside Palliative Care, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202 or at their website: foundation.ohiohealth.com. Arrangements are being handled by JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 West Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020