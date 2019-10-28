|
|
Pape, Linda
1940 - 2019
Linda Pape went to be with her Lord on October 26, 2019 in Kobacker House. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert Russell Pape and Florence LaBelle Mahoney, sister Sue Ellen Rea and husband Jimmy Rea. Linda is survived by niece, Emily (Scott) Kirtland; their children, Makenna, Gage and Wyatt; nephew, Jimmy Rea III; several close cousins, friends at Spring Leaf, and many other close friends and colleagues. She also leaves her wonderful canine companion, Daisy Mae. She is a member of Linworth Baptist Church and Health Ministries Association. Linda was born, raised and educated in Marietta, Ohio. After high school her travels took her to New Jersey where she attended Shelton College for two years before traveling to New York City to enter Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Her travels then took her to Syracuse, New York to practice in the VA hospital. Following that, she entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Scott AFB in Illinois. Upon leaving the Air Force, she was a Public Health Nurse in Xenia, OH for three years and then went to Dayton, OH and had her first teaching position at Miami Valley School of Nursing. In pursuit of an advanced degree in nursing, she went to Pittsburgh, PA, went to graduate school and worked as head nurse on a National Institute of Health Research unit. After completing her Master's degree she served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Bragg, NC. She was a Major and Assistant Professor of Nursing at the University of Maryland, teaching advanced corpsman in a Licensed Professional Nursing (LPN) program. Leaving the military, two years later, she traveled to Washington D.C. where she taught at Walter Reed Military Hospital. Listening to her spiritual calling on her life, she went to Portland, OR to attend Bible School preparing her to travel to Nigeria, West Africa as a missionary with Sudan Interior Mission, teaching in their Midwifery Training Program for three years. In 1982 she returned to the United States to Columbus, OH, becoming a member of the Ohio Health family at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Her duties included being an evening Coordinator, staff nurse and discharge planner. In 1992, Linda inaugurated the first Parish Nurse Program in Ohio where she has become a pioneer and trailblazer. In Parish Nursing and Health Ministry. Linda's faith, vision, professional leadership skills and tenacity has shaped Parish Nursing locally, regionally and nationally. She has presented widely and has publications based on her extensive knowledge and experience in these areas. Linda has received awards and recognition for her work from University of Maryland; Egbe Midwifery Training School, Egbe Nigeria; Nursing Excellence, Community Outreach; and most recently the Living Faith Award from Metropolitan Church Council, Columbus, OH. Remembrances, in lieu of flowers, can be designated to Kobacker House (Ohio Health Hospice) 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH, 43214. Celebration of Life will be held at Linworth Baptist Church, 6200 Linworth Road, Worthington, Ohio 43085 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11AM. A burial of cremated remains will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1PM at Valley Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019