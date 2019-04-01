Home

More Obituaries for Linda Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Rhodes

Linda Rhodes Obituary
Rhodes, Linda
Linda Marie Rhodes (nee Durst), died peacefully in Lakewood, OH, at Crestmont North Nursing Facility in Lakewood, OH on March 29, 2019. Linda is survived by her sons, David (Martha) Koester and Eric Koester; granddaughters, Colleen (Graham) Koester, Candace Koester and their mother, Maryann; brother, Winfield (Margo) Durst and family. Linda is preceded in death by her beloved Edgar Barry Rhodes, parents Linro and Rosemary (Grabovich) Durst, and cherished grandson Oliver King Koester. All are welcome to come to a Celebration of Life for Linda at St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel, 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, OH at 1pm on April 4, 2019.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
