Linda Rinker

Rinker, Linda

Linda (Boggs) Rinker, age 78, passed away on September 24, 2020. Linda lived in several cities but resided mainly in Columbus, Ohio and Seattle, Washington. Linda graduated from South High School in Columbus and had a successful career as a medical technologist at The Ohio State University, Doctors Hospital and the University of Washington where she retired. Linda was a lover of the outdoors and an avid runner, where she was awarded with many medals for half and full marathons. She was an active member of the Eastside Runners Club, Cascade Bicycle Club and the S'noJoke Ski Club. Linda met the love of her life, Ron Vander Bossche, in 1996 in Seattle where they remained in love and loyal to each other until Ron's passing in 2017. After Ron's death Linda was lovingly cared for by many including Evergreen Hospice and Pinehurst Assisted Living. A heartfelt thank you to Pinehurst, especially Sylvia her caretaker. Also a special thank you to Julie Forkasdi who oversaw all of her healthcare needs. Linda is preceded in death by her father Raymond Boggs, mother Janella Boggs and brother Darrell Boggs. Linda's personality drew many people towards her but she leaves behind three long time girl friends who she befriended for decades and always made them laugh and somehow was able to get them into some sort of mischief over the years: Nancy Featheringham (Columbus), Sandy Troxel (Montana) and Jeanne Jacobs (Seattle). Linda also leaves behind much loved cousins, Janet Marion (OH) and Phyllis Seidel (AZ); a niece, Shelley Richard(s); nephew, Shawn Boggs; and a step-brother, Patrick Burns. Cremation will be by The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial. Private services will be held at a later date. Like contributions may be made to Cascade Bicycle Club in Seattle, WA. in Linda's honor.



