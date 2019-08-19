|
Colton, Linda S.
1963 - 2019
Linda S. Colton, 56, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Linda was born in Ann Arbor, MI to Lois and Douglas Pryor. She was a 10 year employee with Nationwide Children's Medical Homecare; was an avid sewer, knitter, gardener; animal lover and animal advocate. Linda was a life-long student who loved to read. She loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda is survived by her husband of 34 years, John Raymond Colton; children, Benjamin Joseph and Rebekah Anne Colton; sister, Betsey Pryor; mother and father-in law, Diana and John Colton, Sr. Linda's family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday, August 25 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where a Celebration of Linda's Life will follow at 2 p.m. Messages may be sent to Linda's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019