Linda Sue Stauffer, age 71, of London, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Betty Hudson, brother Terry Hudson. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Stauffer; children, Mindy (John) Duncan, Melissa (Pat) Ferguson, Michelle (Jim) Armstrong; and step-daughter, Jackie (Scott) Dickson; siblings, Carol Blevins, Sandy Hanawalt, Ted Hudson, Connie Ditalia; grandchildren, John, Morgan, and Grant Duncan, Kyle, Mackenzie, and Caleb Ferguson, Lily and Eamon Armstrong, Mackenzie and Mitchell Dickson; furry best friend, Betty Lou. The family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020, from 3-5 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow visitation at 5 PM at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN STREET, WEST JEFFERSON, OH, 43162. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Stitching Sisters, Inc., C/0 Joanne Lester, 1142 Holton Road, Grove City, OH 43123, www.glester111.wixsite.com/jamesstitchingsister
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020
