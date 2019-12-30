Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Linda Santurio


1955 - 2019
Santurio, Linda
1955 - 2019
Linda Kay Santurio, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2019. Born on December 28, 1955 in Carrollton, KY to Harley and Dorothy Cook. Preceded by her mother, Dorothy, and grandmother, Kathleen Sullivan. Survived by her husband, Carlos; father, Harley; sister, Christy (Andy) Lyles; nieces, Lindsey and Brianna; nephew, Andrew; fur babies, Blondie and Kiki; other friends and family. Friends may call from 5 until time of service at 7 PM at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. on Friday, January 10, 2020. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
