Hoopes, Linda Shaw
1950 - 2019
Linda Shaw Hoopes, passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was born on July 17, 1950, in Chicago, Il, to Seymour and Myrtle (Hill) Shaw, the second oldest of their four daughters. Linda was raised in a close, loving family—one that she remained extremely close to her entire life. After spending most of her younger years in Chicago, Linda's family moved to the Forest Park area of Columbus in 1963. She attended Brookhaven High School, where she was a cheerleader, a member of National Honor Society and Student Council. Linda graduated from Brookhaven in 1968 and briefly attended The Ohio State University. Linda had a successful career at Xerox that took her across the globe to Australia and Great Britain. She volunteered consistently throughout her life, and one of her greatest achievements was being recognized as the Outstanding Volunteer 2011 for the YWCA Columbus. To have known Linda was to know unconditional love and laughter. She was hard working, compassionate and generous of spirit. Her joy and humor were contagious. Her love and light enriched the lives of her family and friends. She was the proud mother of two sons, Justin and Mark, who proclaim their mom had an effect on people, affectionately referred to as the "Linda effect," which was Linda's uncanny ability to connect with others through such genuine kindness that the other person couldn't help but to feel better about themselves or their situation after being with her. Linda was loved wholeheartedly and will be missed deeply by those who survive her, including her mother, Myrtle Shaw of Westerville; sons, Justin (Heather) Hoopes of Westerville and Mark (Jamie) Hoopes of Hilo, HI; grandchildren, Shelby and Logan Hoopes; sisters, Joan (Paul) Stromberg, Gail (Chuck) McGee and Nancy (Frank) Hennen; nephews, Matt (Marla) McGee and John Stromberg; niece, Katy Hennen; and many wonderful friends, especially those made in New Jersey, and those she shared breakfast with every Saturday. She is preceded in death by her father Seymour Shaw. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at 9a.m. with a memorial service at 10a.m. at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will follow at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, share your time and talents with a cause close to your heart this holiday season. If you're so inclined, share your treasure with the YWCA Columbus (ywcacolumbus.org). To share condolences with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019