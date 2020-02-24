|
Snyder, Linda
Linda Sue Snyder, of London, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Bluebird Retirement Community, London. Linda was born December 4, 1940 in Franklin County, Ohio a daughter of Berkley and Rosemary (Capper) Roach. She was a special education teacher with London Schools for many years. She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Snyder, whom she married December 17, 1961; sons, Todd E. (Marlene) Snyder of Chicago; Daniel J. Snyder of London; brothers, B.J. (Jody) Roach of Grove City, Dr. Phil (Linda) Roach of Flat Rock, North Carolina, Bob (Libby) Roach of Upper Arlington; grandchildren, J.T. Snyder, Holly Snyder, Eileen(Austin Smith) Snyder; numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Erik D. Snyder and daughter-in-law Kelly C. Snyder. Friends are invited to call at the First United Methodist Church, 52 N. Main St., London, Friday, February 28, 2020, from 10am-1pm with a Celebration Of Linda's Life to follow immediately, with the Reverend David Leckrone officiating. Memorial contributions may be made, in Linda's memory to the First United Methodist Church, London. Online condolences may be sent to: www.rldfh.com. Linda's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 124 E. High St., London.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020