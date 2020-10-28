1/
Linda Struble
1943 - 2020
Surrounded by members of her family, Linda Struble of Upper Arlington died peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. Linda was a loving person who lived a grace-filled life, had a contagious smile that she shared with all, enjoyed the company of her family and friends, and was an accomplished painter. She is survived by her devoted husband, Wayne Struble, of 43 years; her sister, Kathy Bakes and brother-in-law, Joe Bakes; her two children, Kim Hansell, California and Kevin Hansell, Granville, Ohio; and her four grandchildren, whom she adored, Nathan Hansell, Spencer Edgett, Jessica Hansell, and Christina Rose Hansell; brother- and sister-in-law, Tim and Cathy Guerrini; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Linda loved spending time with Wayne, her family and her friends at their home in South Bend, Indiana, which they would visit for Notre Dame football games. She also enjoyed watching her favorite New York Yankees and taking regular trips to Gettysburg. Born in Middletown, Connecticut, to the late Clark and Mildred Charlier, she attended South Hadley High School in Massachusetts and later graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Linda worked for the Missouri Baptist Hospital, St. Louis County Water Company and the National Rifle Association in Washington D.C, where she retired in 2000. She later moved to Columbus, Ohio in 2012. Although family has entrusted SCHOEDINEGR NORTHWEST CHAPEL with a private service, you are invited to view the webcast of Linda's service online at 1pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 by visiting her web page at www.schoedinger.com. where you may also sign her online guest book or share a special memory. In lieu of flowers, please say a prayer for Linda.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
