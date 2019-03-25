|
Weinhart, Linda Sue
1951 - 2019
Linda Sue Weinhart, born January 9, 1951 in Beauty, Kentucky, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday March 22, 2019. Linda is preceded in death by her parents Ance and Lula Marcum, sister Carol Jean Marcum and brother Ance Marcum Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Kenneth D. Weinhart; daughter, Carol Lynn (Dave Asbury) Weinhart; son, Kenneth D. Weinhart Jr.; granddaughters, Linda and Barbara Weinhart; grandsons, David Asbury and Braxton Weinhart; aunt, Goldie Jividen; and uncle, Willie Marcum; as well as many cousins and friends. She loved spending time with her family and her 3 dogs, Brandi, Lily and Gidget. She also liked shopping, cooking and gardening. Friends and family may visit Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 12-2 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 2 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Oh. Burial to follow at Grove City Cemetery, Grove City, Oh. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019