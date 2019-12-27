Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Linda Switzer


1949 - 2019
Switzer, Linda
1949 - 2019
Linda Switzer age 70 of Grove City passed away December 24, 2019 at The Ganzhorn Suites Assisted Living. She was born January 20, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Gilbert and Irene (Mays) Meyers. Linda retired from Ohio Bell/ AT&T. She was preceded in death by her husband Elvin Switzer and brother Gilbert "Terry" Meyers. She is survived by her daughter Kelley (David) Beane, grandson Donald Carson and sister-in-law Debbie Meyers. Friends may visit Monday from 5-7 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio where funeral will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday. Interment will follow at Big Plain Cemetery, London, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
