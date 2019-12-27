|
Switzer, Linda
1949 - 2019
Linda Switzer age 70 of Grove City passed away December 24, 2019 at The Ganzhorn Suites Assisted Living. She was born January 20, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Gilbert and Irene (Mays) Meyers. Linda retired from Ohio Bell/ AT&T. She was preceded in death by her husband Elvin Switzer and brother Gilbert "Terry" Meyers. She is survived by her daughter Kelley (David) Beane, grandson Donald Carson and sister-in-law Debbie Meyers. Friends may visit Monday from 5-7 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio where funeral will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday. Interment will follow at Big Plain Cemetery, London, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019