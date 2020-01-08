Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Linda Valimaki


1941 - 2020
Linda Valimaki Obituary
Valimaki, Linda
1941 - 2019
Linda "Lin" Valimaki (nee Maier) of Pickerington, passed away December 6, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ken Valimaki. Born in Cambridge, Ohio, to the late Harry Maier and Glenna Flanagan. Lin earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from The Ohio State University, and was a dedicated elementary school teacher for 34 years. Throughout their 55 years together, Lin and Ken could always be found side by side, constant companions as they pursued both their shared passions, like designing their own home of 49 years, and the simpler enjoyments in life, such as apple picking and road trips to Zanesville. Ken often admitted that Lin was smarter and brighter than he is, and would frequently use her own design sense and practicality to help keep Ken's artistic concepts grounded in reality. Any remembrance of Lin would be incomplete without the inclusion of her love of the Afghan Hounds that she and Ken have shared their home with, showing them for over 30 years. Lin and Ken made fond memories together with friends, as they traveled the country with their beautiful dogs. The love, joy, and pride were evident in her eyes whenever she talked about special past dogs, including Corbu and Moma, and when she was caring for their current Afghan Hounds, Mr. Mies and Ando. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Afghan Hound Club of America, 1494 Baker Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25405-9434. Memorial Celebration will be held on January 11, from 1-4, with a service beginning at 3 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
