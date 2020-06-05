Linda Virden
1945 - 2020
Virden, Linda
1945 - 2020
Linda Lee Virden, age 74, a longtime resident of Columbus, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. She retired from Ameritech. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jean Liddil; son, Patrick Virden; and sister-in-law, Rita Liddil. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (John) Paszke and Scott (Audra) Virden; grandchildren, Christine and Joseph Paszke, and Elizabeth Virden; siblings, Rick Liddil, Deborah (Gary) Deeds, Mark Liddil, and Pamela (Mark) Horton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. All services are to be private; interment at Sunset Cemetery; arrangements by Heart & Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 West Broad Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

