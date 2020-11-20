Wade, Linda
1961 - 2020
Linda Wade, age 59, passed away November 18, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and to maintain proper distancing. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Linda together at a distance. Interment Union Cemetery. To attend the service remotely, please visit Linda's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com