Linda Wade
1961 - 2020
Linda Wade, age 59, passed away November 18, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and to maintain proper distancing. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Linda together at a distance. Interment Union Cemetery. To attend the service remotely, please visit Linda's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
