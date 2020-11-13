Wilkins-Byrd, Linda

1948 - 2020

Linda Ann Wilkins-Byrd was born on October 6, 1948 and died on November 6, 2020 at the age of 72 years old. Born in Worthington, Ohio, she attended Worthington High School, The Ohio State University and received her law degree from Capital University in Columbus. Linda was employed with Ohio Bell for 24 years. She also practiced law with the Franklin County Public Defender's Office. She was preceded in death by her father Daniel J. Wilkins Sr., mother Barbara (White) Wilkins and brother Scott Wilkins. Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, William L. Byrd; daughters, Angelique (Angie) Wilkins and Thaylita Byrd; brothers, Daniel Wilkins Jr. and Terry (Janly) Wilkins; brothers-in-law, J. Paul (Donna) Byrd, Jr. and Duane (Cynthia) Byrd; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Byrd; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



