Wrobbel, Linda
Linda Lou Wrobbel, age 76, of Hilliard, was called to Heaven on June 8, 2019. Linda was born November 29, 1942 in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 50 years, Paul J. Wrobbel. She is survived by her two beloved children, Amy and Rod (Brigitte); three special grandchildren, Alex, Austin and Addison; sister, Judy Dunham; niece, Dr. Christine Dunham, DDS, nephew, David (Kathy) Dunham (all of Illinois); and grand-dogs, Baxter and Bellamy. She was a 1960 graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School and a retired bookkeeper for Hurst & Associates. Linda loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed Hallmark movies, shopping (QVC) and especially knitting OSU hats for the nursery at Riverside Hospital. We would like to thank her close friends Kay, Joyce, Deb and Carol, along with our friends and family for their love and support during this difficult journey. A special gratitude to all the caregivers, nurses and doctors at Capital City Hospice and Sunrise of Dublin for providing compassionate, loving care to Linda. A private graveside service for family and friends will take place on a later date. Donations can be made in Linda's honor to Capital City Hospice Foundation via the website https://foundationeolc.org/donate/ or mail to: Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, OH 43231. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019