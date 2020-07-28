1/
Lindsey Marie Boldizsar
1991 - 2020
Boldizsar, Lindsey Marie
1991 - 2020
Lindsey Marie Boldizsar, age 29, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her grandparents Betty and Bob Suter and Joe and Helen Boldizsar and uncle Tim Boldizsar. Lindsey leaves behind her parents, Mike and Penny Boldizsar; love of her life, Chris Richardson; siblings, Rebecca Boldizsar and Joe Boldizsar; special aunt, Debbie Hart; special cousin, Trent (Chelsea) Cornwell; uncles and aunts, Rosalie and John Jahn, Joan and Harry Bevins, Joe and Mary Boldizsar, Diane and James Huston and Jim and Bonnie Suter. Lindsey also leaves behind a very special group of people, Mary Hart, Paige Richardson, Andy Bruce, Zach Bowles, Erin Fernan, Dylan Richardson and KinzLee Hodge, as well as many loving extended family and dear friends. Friends and family may visit Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4-8pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will take place Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10am. Burial to directly follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockebourne, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
31
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
