Garringer, Linora
1948 - 2019
Linora Garringer, 71, passed away, surrounded by her loved ones, on Christmas, Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born October 13, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Rufino and Rose (Siegel) Jimenez. She was a lover of music and a songwriter. She cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Carolyn and brother, Kenny. Linora is survived by her husband of 32 years, G. Garringer; children, Jessica Puras, Jason Heineman, Jamie Heineman, and Renee Biser; grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, Katie, Maddie, Jason, Mila, Presley, Mackenzie and Tre; beloved dog, Ruby; sisters, Barbara and Sara; brothers, David and Mike; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment Forest Cemetery, Circleville. Contributions in Linora's memory may be made to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019