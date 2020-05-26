Bringardner, Lisa
1983 - 2020
Lisa Renée Bringardner, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born May 26, 1983 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a 2001 graduate of Madison Plains H.S. and the University of Akron. Dancing and cheer were a big part of her life for many years. Her world revolved around her kids, husband, and family. She was artistic, caring, and creative. Lisa enjoyed going to the beach and always loved every minute that she was there. Lisa was an avid concert goer and loved to listen to music. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Margaret and Donald Hoover, paternal grandparents Natalie and Paul Green and her uncle Phil Green. Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Jacob; daughter, Layla; son, Koleby; parents, Joe and Donna Green; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Becky and Don Bringardner; brother, Lance (Kristal) Green; niece, Kyler; nephew, Logan; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 12-3p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will follow at 3p.m. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
1983 - 2020
Lisa Renée Bringardner, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born May 26, 1983 in Columbus, Ohio. She was a 2001 graduate of Madison Plains H.S. and the University of Akron. Dancing and cheer were a big part of her life for many years. Her world revolved around her kids, husband, and family. She was artistic, caring, and creative. Lisa enjoyed going to the beach and always loved every minute that she was there. Lisa was an avid concert goer and loved to listen to music. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Margaret and Donald Hoover, paternal grandparents Natalie and Paul Green and her uncle Phil Green. Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Jacob; daughter, Layla; son, Koleby; parents, Joe and Donna Green; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Becky and Don Bringardner; brother, Lance (Kristal) Green; niece, Kyler; nephew, Logan; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 12-3p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will follow at 3p.m. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.