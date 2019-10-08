|
|
Butler, Lisa
1969 - 2019
Lisa Michelle Butler, age 49. Sunrise November 19, 1969 and Sunset October 6, 2019. Graveside Service 11 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Union Cemetery Association, 3349 Olentangy River Rd. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BUTLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019