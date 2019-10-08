Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery Association
3349 Olentangy River Rd.
Lisa Butler


1969 - 2019
Lisa Butler Obituary
Butler, Lisa
1969 - 2019
Lisa Michelle Butler, age 49. Sunrise November 19, 1969 and Sunset October 6, 2019. Graveside Service 11 AM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Union Cemetery Association, 3349 Olentangy River Rd. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BUTLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
Remember
