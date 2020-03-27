|
Krogwold, Lisa
Lisa Jean Krogwold, age 32, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Dublin, Ohio. She was born in Fayetteville, NC. Lisa battled neuroendocrine cancer for over ten years. Lisa graduated from Dublin Coffman High School in 2005 and received a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Therapy from Arizona State University. She was a board-certified Music Therapist. Lisa had an avid interest in raising flowers, herbs, and vegetables. She enjoyed trying new recipes. She was so proud of her work in memory care facilities where she was an advocate for the underserved and older adults with memory issues. She was last employed by HH Hunt Corporation's Spring Arbor Cottage Memory Care in Richmond, VA, where she provided music, art, and other activities for residents. Lisa had a wonderful sense of humor and brought her cleverness and uniqueness to any get-together. Lisa will be greatly missed by her parents, Dr. Roger and Linda Krogwold, of Dublin, OH; brother, Andrew (Danielle) and nephew and niece, Benjamin and Lucy of Fort Worth, TX; sister, Heidi Delgado (Juan), Bellbrook, OH; grandmother, Berniece Krogwold of Amherst Junction, WI; and many other treasured family and friends. She is also survived by her precious feline companion, Sedona. She was preceded in death by grandparents Kenneth Krogwold (Amherst Junction, WI), Louie and Cora Gianoli (Wausau, WI), and good friend, Blake (Dublin, OH). A memorial service for Lisa will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Capital City Hospice for their care in the last weeks of her life. Also, a special thank you to amazing friends Leah Kranstuber, Lisa Long, Lisa Ertel, Robin Rio, and Joanna Paterson during her long battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patrick F Taylor , New Orleans, LA (https://donate3.cancer.org) or to the Arizona State Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, School of Music (https://www.asufoundation.org/friendsofmusic). For service updates and to share memories, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2020