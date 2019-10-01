|
|
Kunovich, Lisa
1974 - 2019
Lisa Kunovich, 45, a resident of Heinzerling Developmental Center since the age of 7, passed away at Nationwide Children's Hospital on September 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Born September 26, 1974 to Robert and Kathleen (Rogan) Kunovich, she was preceded in death by her father in 2018, as well as grandparents Peter and Louise Kunovich, and Gus and Katherine Rogan. Lisa is survived by her mother, Kathleen; brother, Bob (Sheri) Kunovich; Uncle Gus (Lanping) Rogan; niece, Zoe; and nephew, Xavier (with whom she loved to play ball). She attended both West Central School and Northeast Center. A participant in the Special Olympics, Lisa won medals in throwing, which she practiced often. She enjoyed swinging on her swing set and listening to music, as well as playing it on her keyboard and guitar. As a resident of Heinzerling, she enjoyed her weekend visits home to spend time with her family. A memorial service with light reception will take place Saturday, October 12, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Visitation is from 11AM-12PM, service to begin at 12PM, followed by reception at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Heinzerling Memorial Foundation in Lisa's memory. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019