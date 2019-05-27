Edwards, Lisa Palermo

1964 - 2019

Dr. Lisa Palermo Edwards, 55, of New Albany, passed away at her home with her family by her side on May 25, 2019. She was born in Columbus on May 2, 1964, to James M. and Patricia A. (Busse) Palermo. She is survived by her parents, along with her daughters, Alyssa and Sarah, who are the light of her life. In addition, she is survived also by their father, Martin Edwards, fiancé, Mark Tucker, brother, and his children: Michael, Sydney, and Jamie Palermo; cousins Kelly, Scott, Laura, Bret, Chanda, Amanda, and Clayton; as well as many friends. Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Michael Palermo and Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Busse, aunt Anne Wilson, and uncle John Busse. Lisa earned her DDS degree from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1992, where she then completed her residency in Periodontology. In 1995 she received a Master of Science, and then began her private practice which is limited to periodontics and dental implants in Reynoldsburg. She is a current member of the American and Ohio Dental Associations, Columbus Dental Society (Board of Directors '14, '15, '16), American, Ohio, and Columbus (past President) Academies of Periodontology. Outside of her career, she enjoyed her girls and her family, the girls' activities, her practice, the beach and her many friends. She loved life and lived every day to the fullest, with a wonderful attitude and a wonderful smile. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6-9PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A Mass of Christian Burial service will be observed Friday at 11AM at Church of the Resurrection, New Albany. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden and will be private, limited to immediate family only. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to The Ohio State University, College of Dentistry, Dept. of Periodontology at 305 W 12th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 30, 2019