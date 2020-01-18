The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Salmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Salmon


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lisa Salmon Obituary
Salmon, Lisa
1962 - 2020
Lisa Salmon passed away in Lahaina, Hawaii on January 2, 2020 at the age of 57. Born on February 27, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated in 1980 from Whitehall Yearing High School. Lisa spent her time in Hawaii enjoying the outdoors and walking on the beach. She was preceded by her mother Mary Kary Grumbine. Lisa is survived her husband Stephen Salmon; father Larry (Lou) Peter; children Joshua (Ashley) Fothergill, Jason Fothergill and Jessica (Jared) Sauder; grandchildren Brynn and Colson; siblings Karen, David, Doug, Wanda, Marcia and Charles. She is also survived by many other family members. Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 on Friday, January 24, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service to follow at 11:30. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a . To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now