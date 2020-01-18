|
Salmon, Lisa
1962 - 2020
Lisa Salmon passed away in Lahaina, Hawaii on January 2, 2020 at the age of 57. Born on February 27, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated in 1980 from Whitehall Yearing High School. Lisa spent her time in Hawaii enjoying the outdoors and walking on the beach. She was preceded by her mother Mary Kary Grumbine. Lisa is survived her husband Stephen Salmon; father Larry (Lou) Peter; children Joshua (Ashley) Fothergill, Jason Fothergill and Jessica (Jared) Sauder; grandchildren Brynn and Colson; siblings Karen, David, Doug, Wanda, Marcia and Charles. She is also survived by many other family members. Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 on Friday, January 24, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a funeral service to follow at 11:30. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a . To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020