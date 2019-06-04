|
Vroom Fisher, Lisa
Lisa Critten Vroom Fisher, age 48, of Hilliard, OH, a native of Lima, OH, went to Heaven on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home in Hilliard, surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held 2p.m. Saturday, JUNE 15, 2019 at UALC-The Church at Mill Run, 3500 Mill Run Drive, Hilliard, OH 43026 with a time of fellowship following the service from 3-5p.m. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to Lisa's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019