|
|
Stillwagon, Lishia
1930 - 2019
Lishia Stillwagon, 89, March 8, 2019 at Willow Brook Assisted Living. Member of Mountview Christian Church and volunteered at the Holy Family Soup Kitchen in Columbus and the Florida Homeless Coalition. Survived by husband Walter; daughters Terry (Phil) Hargis, Rosemary (Randy) Moody and Leesa (Mike) Gallagher; brother Dewey Ousley; sisters Grace Morris and Loretta Roush; grandchildren Eli, Jesse, Christopher & Jonathan Moody, Christopher Hargis; 6 great grandchildren. Friends may call at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Rd., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Private interment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountview Christian Church Lower Lights Partnership. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019