Manning, L.Jay
1958 - 2020
Lawrence Jay Manning, age 61, of Worthington, OH was called into a heavenly hoop game on May 10th. L.Jay was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, attended Providence College in RI and called Columbus home for the past 25 years. He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception parish where he taught PSR and served as a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound. L.Jay took great pleasure in meeting people and was friendly and kind to all, especially the elderly and those who seemed in need of extra kindness. There was rarely a Saturday morning where he wasn't joyfully, and competitvely, playing basketball at the Karl Road Y. L.Jay approached his leukemia diagnosis as he approached everything in life - with optimism, independence and perserverance, and never once a complaint about his fate. His mental and physical strength was inspirational. Preceded in death by his father Lawrence, he was a devoted son to Elaine and beloved brother to Dennis, Mary, Eileen and Bebe. He dearly loved his 10 nieces and nephews. He died at home, embraced by love, with his wife Maureen and children Elena and Brendan by his side. In L.Jay's honor, please consider donating blood or making a donation to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. He was a grateful recipient of so many other's generous gifts. A memorial service will be held at a future date. To leave online condolences, please visit shaw-davis.com.
1958 - 2020
Lawrence Jay Manning, age 61, of Worthington, OH was called into a heavenly hoop game on May 10th. L.Jay was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, attended Providence College in RI and called Columbus home for the past 25 years. He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception parish where he taught PSR and served as a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound. L.Jay took great pleasure in meeting people and was friendly and kind to all, especially the elderly and those who seemed in need of extra kindness. There was rarely a Saturday morning where he wasn't joyfully, and competitvely, playing basketball at the Karl Road Y. L.Jay approached his leukemia diagnosis as he approached everything in life - with optimism, independence and perserverance, and never once a complaint about his fate. His mental and physical strength was inspirational. Preceded in death by his father Lawrence, he was a devoted son to Elaine and beloved brother to Dennis, Mary, Eileen and Bebe. He dearly loved his 10 nieces and nephews. He died at home, embraced by love, with his wife Maureen and children Elena and Brendan by his side. In L.Jay's honor, please consider donating blood or making a donation to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. He was a grateful recipient of so many other's generous gifts. A memorial service will be held at a future date. To leave online condolences, please visit shaw-davis.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.