1/1
Llora Thomas Le Fevre
1923 - 2020
Le Fevre, Llora Thomas
1923 - 2020
Llora Thomas Le Fevre, age 96, of Upper Arlington, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Llora was born August 16, 1923, in Schenectady, N.Y., to the late Everette E. and Helen Hutchins Thomas. Llora attended Mary Washington College (Fredricksburg, Va.), where she studied Fine Arts. She was a Deacon and a long-time member of Boulevard Presbyterian Church. Llora was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert S. Le Fevre, and her granddaughter Sarah K. Le Fevre. She is survived by her four children, Sally Jane Le Fevre of Dallas, Texas, Scott D. Le Fevre (Lisa), Llora Beth Le Fevre of Columbus, and Sterling Le Fevre of Phuket, Thailand; grandsons, Tyler S. Le Fevre (Amber) of Columbus, and Robert S. Le Fevre II of Marshall University; and great-granddaughter, Rylinn S. Le Fevre. Llora was a member of Columbus Art Museum and Women's Board. A past President of Beaux Arts, Franklin Garden Club and Parent League. She was Chairman of the Board for The Detroit Artist Market. Llora felt blessed to be born artistic and optimistic. She enjoyed being a watercolorist, professional floral designer and loved to garden, swim and have game night with her friends. Llora had the spirit of life in her and family came first. Plans for a memorial service are to be determined. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Cambridge, N.Y. For those who wish, please donate to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice in Llora's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
