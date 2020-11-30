Baker, Lloyd
1946 - 2020
Lloyd David Baker, 74, of Marysville, died peacefully early Saturday morning, November 28, in Marysville after months of failing health. Lloyd was a corporate accountant for Motorists Mutual Insurance Company in Columbus for about 30 years. Funeral services will be 2:30pm Thursday, December 3, at St John's Lutheran Church, Marysville. Friends may call one hour prior to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worship Anew program by Lutheran Ministries Media, Inc, or the Wings Enrichment Center in care of Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, who is handling arrangements. To view a complete obituary or to send a condolence, go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com
.