Cox, Lloyd
Lloyd Cox, 83, Venice, FL, passed away June 21, 2020. He was born February 5, 1937 in Panther, West Virginia to Lloyd Sr. and Edna (nee Higginbogtham) Cox. He was a past member of the Enduro Riders Association and Agonis Club. He was a current member of GWRRA, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shrine. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. He is preceded in death by brothers Russell P. and Dana Cox and parents Lloyd Sr. and Edna Cox. Lloyd will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn (nee Hill); daughter, Lisa (Monte) Covert; granddaughter, Charlsie Sickler; and great grandson, Wyatt Sickler. In light of Covid 19, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Lloyd's name may be given to Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation or Shriner's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or online at www.lovetotherescue.org, Online condolences may be made at www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota.
Lloyd Cox, 83, Venice, FL, passed away June 21, 2020. He was born February 5, 1937 in Panther, West Virginia to Lloyd Sr. and Edna (nee Higginbogtham) Cox. He was a past member of the Enduro Riders Association and Agonis Club. He was a current member of GWRRA, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shrine. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. He is preceded in death by brothers Russell P. and Dana Cox and parents Lloyd Sr. and Edna Cox. Lloyd will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn (nee Hill); daughter, Lisa (Monte) Covert; granddaughter, Charlsie Sickler; and great grandson, Wyatt Sickler. In light of Covid 19, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Lloyd's name may be given to Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation or Shriner's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or online at www.lovetotherescue.org, Online condolences may be made at www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.