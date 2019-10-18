|
|
Curtis, Lloyd
1949 - 2019
Lloyd M Curtis Jr., age 70. Sunrise April 7, 1949 and Sunset October 18, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, October 25, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Union Cemetery Association. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The CURTIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019