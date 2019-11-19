|
|
Glaze, Lloyd
1925 - 2019
Lloyd Glaze, Jr., age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mt Carmel St Ann's Hospital of complications from pneumonia. Lloyd was born March 9, 1925. He was in the US Marine Corp and was a WWII veteran seeing action in the Pacific Theater. He traveled the world on many wonderful trips including several to Mackinac Island, MI. He was also a retired electrician from General Motors. Lloyd loved music, dancing and parties in his younger years. He also enjoyed hiking at Highbanks Metro Park and Mohican State Park. Lloyd loved taking family members to see the Nutcracker Ballet and was a lover of classical music, particularly Tchaikovsky. Lloyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marcella, his parents Lloyd Glaze, Sr. and Eva (McGarva) Glaze, son Bruce Glaze, and son-in-law William Zeigler. He is survived by brother, Fred Glaze; son, Gregory Glaze; step-daughters, Linda Zeigler and Sally (William) Gallagher; granddaughters, Melanie (Sam) Sahlin, Kara (Jason) Day, Beth Gallagher, and Julie and Chrysti. Friends may call Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue, 43212 from 4-7 pm. A procession from John Quint Treboni funeral home at 9:30 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 to the Mother of Sorrows Chapel inside St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137, for a funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow at the Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maria Tiberi Foundation or the . Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019