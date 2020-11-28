1/
Lloyd L. Hirsch
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Lloyd L. Hirsch, age 93, died November 28, 2020, with his son Michael & daughter-in-law Debra at his side. He was preceded in death by wives, Mona (Sonkin), Sandy (Greenberg), and Barbara (Weinberg), parents, Esther & Milton Hirsch, and sister, Alice Kussick. Lloyd is survived by sons, Michael (Debra) and Richard (Oleda), sister, Carol (Walter) Dudar, step-children, Sandra (Ron) Miller, Gary (Terry) Weinberg, David (Jeanette) Weinberg, 10 step-grandchildren & 10 step-great grandchildren. Lloyd always had a joke or story to share and it didn't matter if he knew you 5 minutes or 5 decades - he would tell you his latest joke. Graveside Funeral service will be at 12:00pm on Thursday, December 3 at Forest Lawn Cemetery - Temple Israel Section. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mt Carmel Hospice, Friends of the Shelter (Franklin County Animal Shelter), or National Kidney Foundation. Due to COVID restrictions, no Shiva will be held. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery - Temple Israel Section
