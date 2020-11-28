Hirsch, Lloyd L.
1927 - 2020
Lloyd L. Hirsch, age 93, died November 28, 2020, with his son Michael & daughter-in-law Debra at his side. He was preceded in death by wives, Mona (Sonkin), Sandy (Greenberg), and Barbara (Weinberg), parents, Esther & Milton Hirsch, and sister, Alice Kussick. Lloyd is survived by sons, Michael (Debra) and Richard (Oleda), sister, Carol (Walter) Dudar, step-children, Sandra (Ron) Miller, Gary (Terry) Weinberg, David (Jeanette) Weinberg, 10 step-grandchildren & 10 step-great grandchildren. Lloyd always had a joke or story to share and it didn't matter if he knew you 5 minutes or 5 decades - he would tell you his latest joke. Graveside Funeral service will be at 12:00pm on Thursday, December 3 at Forest Lawn Cemetery - Temple Israel Section. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mt Carmel Hospice, Friends of the Shelter (Franklin County Animal Shelter), or National Kidney Foundation
. Due to COVID restrictions, no Shiva will be held. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com