Paver, Lloyd
1960 - 2020
Lloyd Paver, age 60, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Roy Paver and brother Ricky Frayer. Survivors include his mother, Eileen Paver; children, Steven and Cindy Paver; and step daughter, Alisha Stiers; sister, Nancy Houser; nieces, Amanda (Ryan) Roush and Susan Spriggs; aunt, Judy (Clyde) Miles; and several cousins. Friends may visit on Wednesday from 5-7pm at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, where funeral will be held Thursday at 10am. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
