Riebel, Lloyd
1941 - 2020
Lloyd H. Riebel, age 79, of Plain City, passed away February 21, 2020 at the Kobacker House, Columbus. Born January 9, 1941 in Madison County, Ohio. Lloyd farmed his entire life and raised sheep, hogs and cattle. During his youth he was a 4-H member and served as an Advisor in later years. He enjoyed showing his sheep at the Madison County and Ohio State Fairs. He had received Grand Champion Wool Fleece during one of the many years they attended the Ohio State Fair. Preceded in death by his parents Donald L. and Jean E. (Spring) Riebel, brothers Kenneth Riebel, James Riebel. Survived by his loving wife, Peggy (Wood) Riebel whom he married October 15, 1960; sons, Robert (Darlene) Riebel, David Riebel; grandchildren, Richard Riebel, Amber (Drew) Frey, Amanda (Drake) Robson, Taylor Riebel; 5 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, where the Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM. In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2020