Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Linkhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd S. Linkhorn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lloyd S. Linkhorn Obituary
Linkhorn, Lloyd S.
1932 - 2019
Lloyd S. Linkhorn, age 86, of Plain City, OH, formerly of Westerville, passed away May 11, 2019. Retired Real Estate Agent. Graduate from Westerille High School in 1950, attended Otterbein College where he was a Varsity "O" letterman in baseball, All Ohio in 1960, National Baseball Congress of America (semi-pro), past President of Westerville Jaycees, Westerville Centennial Committee, JBBL Coach, League Manager and Assistant Commissioner; PeeWee Football Coach. Member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church. Army veteran of Korean War. Survived by his wife, Barbara and little companion, Midnight; children, Cheryl Hamblin, Lloyd "Chip" (Linda) Linkhorn and Todd (Sharon) Linkhorn; grandchildren, Angie and Jay Hamblin, Alannah (Michael), Jesse and Jamie Linkhorn, Morgan, Hunter and Gunnar Dietz; sister, Joanne Ferree; brother, Jerry Linkhorn; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Helen Linkhorn and sister Nancy Anderson and special little furry friends, J.J., Murphy, Misty and Bert. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 6-8 p.m., where service will he held Friday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ryan Grace, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union County Humane Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now