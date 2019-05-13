|
Linkhorn, Lloyd S.
1932 - 2019
Lloyd S. Linkhorn, age 86, of Plain City, OH, formerly of Westerville, passed away May 11, 2019. Retired Real Estate Agent. Graduate from Westerille High School in 1950, attended Otterbein College where he was a Varsity "O" letterman in baseball, All Ohio in 1960, National Baseball Congress of America (semi-pro), past President of Westerville Jaycees, Westerville Centennial Committee, JBBL Coach, League Manager and Assistant Commissioner; PeeWee Football Coach. Member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church. Army veteran of Korean War. Survived by his wife, Barbara and little companion, Midnight; children, Cheryl Hamblin, Lloyd "Chip" (Linda) Linkhorn and Todd (Sharon) Linkhorn; grandchildren, Angie and Jay Hamblin, Alannah (Michael), Jesse and Jamie Linkhorn, Morgan, Hunter and Gunnar Dietz; sister, Joanne Ferree; brother, Jerry Linkhorn; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Helen Linkhorn and sister Nancy Anderson and special little furry friends, J.J., Murphy, Misty and Bert. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 6-8 p.m., where service will he held Friday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ryan Grace, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union County Humane Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2019