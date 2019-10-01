Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Lloyd Smith


1947 - 2019
Lloyd Smith Obituary
Smith, Lloyd
1947 - 2019
Lloyd Randall Smith, age 71, fought a brave fight with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Past Master Ralph R. Rickly Lodge #670 F&AM where he served as secretary for 28 years. Member of Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus. Private pilot, lifetime member of the NRA and SASS. Survived by daughter, Lori; son, Randy; leaving many grandchildren and great grandchildren; father, Herb (Kathy) Smith; brother, Glen; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; lifetime companion, Susan. Preceded in death by daughter Kim, sister Connie. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held at 7 PM with a Masonic service to follow. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
