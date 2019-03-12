|
|
Savage, LoAnne T.
1947 - 2019
Mrs. Savage was a resident of Columbus, Ohio at the time of her death. LoAnne Thomasine (White) Savage born 12 September 1947 in Goody, Kentucky to James Buchanan White and Vera Mae (Varney) White. On 11 March 2019, LoAnne was escorted by her guardian angel from her earthly life to a new spiritual one where being in the presence of Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ must be beyond anything that she could ever have imagined. In 2 Corinthians 5:8, the Apostle Paul wrote, "We are confident, I say and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord" On 10 July 1971 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Sharon Woods Baptist Church, LoAnne married her soul mate and best friend, Ron. Time spent with Her Lord in Bible Study, Prayer and in Christian Service was very important to her. Family was the most valued commodity in her life. As a young girl, at Vacation Bible School, she invited Jesus to be her Lord and Savior and with His help she attempted to live her life in a way that would be pleasing to Him. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crafts, reading, biking, taking walks with her husband Ron, scrap-booking, special addition coin collecting, traveling, especially cruising with her sisters. She and Ron enjoyed so much, their new found hobby of genealogy research. Ancestry.com and man DNA matches resulted in finding new excitement in identifying lost knowledge of their family lineage. Many findings were very interesting and surprising!!! Still searching for the missing link to Sgt. Alvin C. York, WWI Hero. She enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas and regular family get-togethers. She enjoyed playing games such as Dominoes and Uno, watching movies and her favorite TV shows. One, being the Young and the Restless, a Daytime Soap Opera. She always looked forward when asked by her mother-in-law, Norma, to work on a difficult puzzle or two. LoAnne and Ron took many trips back to his hometown of Livingston, TN to visit his relatives and spend precious time with them while doing a little family research at the local library or government agencies. She was a Republican by choice, obtained her CCW permit and definitely knew how to use her weapon. She Loved politics, both in discussion of current events and of course being involved as an American citizen by voting in every election. She really liked watching Fox News for fair and balanced news reporting. She voted for and supported President Donald Trump because he is making America Great again. Most of all, LoAnne "Mimi" loved spending time with her fantastic daughter, Heather and her wonderful and proud granddaughter, Maddy. Shopping was high on their list but loving each other and sharing about life was so important to LoAnne. She instilled in them her Christian values and her faith in a loving relationship with Jesus Christ the Lord. Having Matt as her son-in-law gave her peace and joy and assurance that her child and grandchild would be loved and cared for as long as they had breath. As a child she played happily with her cousins back in the Pike County, KY area exploring areas around the coal mines, Pond Creek and the Tug River. She loved spending time with her grandparents, Kenis & Pearl Varney enjoying his funny jokes and story-telling. She was proud he was a Constable in Pike County, KY. As an adolescent, she lived for two years in Tampa, Fl. before settling in Columbus. She was a 1967 Graduate of the Columbus North High School. She attended the Ohio State School of Cosmetology. LoAnne spent many years working at the old Western Electric Plant, Ohio National Bank, served as Church secretary and treasurer for two SBC churches and worked in an administrative position at the State Convention of Baptists in Ohio. Most recently she worked as an office and billing manager for a medical professional. Her Christian ministry included but was not limited to teaching In Sunday School, AWANA, serving on many committees and supporting her husband in his Christian Service to the Lord. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, "Mimi", mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and a friend to many. She was preceded in death by her father, James B. White; Mother, Vera Mae (Varney) White; brother, Kenis Lee White; father-in-law, Charles E. Savage; sister-in-law, Jean Carolyn Petrella-Hatch; brother-in-law, Thomas E. Lynn; nephew, James Miller II. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ronald S. Savage of Columbus, OH; daughter and son-in-law, Heather (Matt) Mahle of Sunbury, OH; granddaughter, Madelyn "Maddy" Mahle, brother, James E. White of Gahanna, OH; sisters, Trudy Lynn of Lawrenceville, GA, Carrie (Leroy) Wilson of Cummings, GA; Dr. Evelyn White of Gahanna, OH; Mother-in-law, Norma C. (Walker) Savage of Johnstown, OH; brother-in-law, Randel L. (Pamela) Savage of Winter Haven, FL. Sister-in laws, Vangela G. (Dale) Houston of New Albany, OH; Deborah K. Snow of Newark, OH and Naomi (Webb) White of Columbus, OH. She is also survived by many wonderful and fantastic nieces, nephews, cousins, distant relatives, church members and friends that she deeply loved and knew they loved her as well. We would like to thank the neighbors living on Dorsetshire Rd. for their friendship and support during this time in LoAnne's life. Thank you to Mount Carmel Home Hospice Care Nurses and the Mount Carmel West Palliative Unit and their wonderful employees who cared for LoAnne as if she were their sister or mother. Thank you to those that sent cards of encouragement and prayer; for those on Facebook who took up the challenge to pray for LoAnne; for those who texted; called on the phone and visited LoAnne in her home and at the hospital. A special thanks to her sister, Trudy and her daughter, Heather for ministering to her needs during this challenging and trying time. LoAnne's favorite Bible verse has always been Matthew 28:20 "Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you, and, lo, I am with you, always, (even) unto the end of the world. Amen". She was encouraged to know that the Lord personally knew her nickname and assured her of His never-ending love for her. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 5-8 p.m. where service will be held Friday at 11 a.m., Cliff Skinner, officiating. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019