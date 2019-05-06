|
|
Faini, Loie L.
1929 - 2019
Loie L. Faini, age 89, of Grove City, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Loie was born in Salem, OH to the late Ralph and Helen Barnard. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish for more than 50 years and served many years as the parish bookkeeper. Loie treasured her time with her Monday Morning Breakfast Club at Tee Jay's. Loie is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 70 years, Marion V. Faini; children, A. John Faini, Kathleen Faini, Joseph (Sharon) Faini, James (Mary Jo) Faini, Kristine (Brian) Johnson, and Kerrie (James) McKendry; 16 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 5-8 PM Wednesday at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway. Prayer Service 6 PM Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, May 9 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3730 Broadway. Rev. Fr. Daniel J. Millisor, celebrant. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Loie's name to the Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or watch Loie's life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019