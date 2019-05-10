Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Lois A. Granick Obituary
Granick, Lois A.
1937 - 2019
Lois A. Meier Granick, died on April 27, 2019. Born on July 21, 1937 in Lima, OH, Lois graduated from Elida HS and Ohio St. Univ. with a Bachelors and Masters in Education. She taught at many schools in Columbus during her 35 year career. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Edward Granick, parents Effie and Harley Meier, brothers Jack and Bill. Lois is survived by children, Laura Todd (Larry), Greg (Kerrie) and Eric; step-son, Jeff (Pam); grandchildren, Katie Clark (Rick), Luke and Zack (Emalee) Todd and Ryanne, Jacob, Emma and Noah Granick; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ava Clark; sisters, Katie, Joan and Barb; many nieces and nephews. Lois loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading and cheering on her beloved Buckeyes! A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 4pm with calling hours from 2-4pm at Newcomer Northeast Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019
