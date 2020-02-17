|
|
Wills, Lois Ann
1931 - 2020
GOD never said the journey would be easy, but he did say that the arrival would be worth while. Holding her daughter and her husbands hand, Louie went home to heaven on Feb. 15, 2020. Mom was cared for with unconditional love by Tom, her wonderful husband and soul mate of 44 years. She fought and won the battle against cancer and heart concerns. In 2003, she started fighting Alzheimers. It's been a long and amazing road to travel. She was never alone, always surrounded by love. Preceded in death by beloved adoptive parents Ben and Blanche Griffith, biological mother Hilda J. Ours, sister Vivien Jeffers, brother Denver Griffith. Left to cherish her memory is her loving, care-giving husband of 44 years, Tom Wills; daughter, Barbara (Ken) Collier Kaylor; step-daughters, Sonya Donnelly and Cindy Said; grandchildren, Brian (Katie) Collier, Becky (Chad) Collier Junge; Barby Ann (Chris) Driscoll, Anthony (Elizabeth) Donnely, Derek Saad and Lara Rae Saad; 15 beloved great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Central College Presbyterian, 975 South Sunbury Road in Westerville. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058. To leave condolences for Louie's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020