Woodcox, Lois Ann
1949 - 2020
Lois Ann (Brown) Woodcox, age 71, of Orient, passed away peacefully October 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Woody" Woodcox, son Duane, father Julius Brown, mother Causby Brown Hale, "Daddy" Robert Hale, granddaughter Danielle, brothers Arlie and Ray Brown and sister Roberta Fout. She is survived by her children, Daphne Henderson, Denise Northrop and Matt Woodcox; numerous grandchildren; brother, Claude (Betty) Brown; sisters, Louella (Dave) Coleman and Brenda (Rick) Curry. Lois was a hairdresser. A member of Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, she was a devoted Christian who accepted Christ at 13 years of age. She loved children and worked with teens for many years. Friends may visit Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-7PM at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, where funeral will be held 10:30AM Saturday with Pastor Tim Stout officiating. Interment Concord Cemetery. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com