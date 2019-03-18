Home

Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Lois Bechtold

Lois Bechtold Obituary
Bechtold, Lois
1928 - 2019
Lois A. Bechtold, age 91, of Columbus, passed away March 17, 2019. Lois retired from Banc One, prior to Banc One she was assistant to the Vice President at Huntington National Bank. Lois grew up in Sacred Heart Church where she attended school. Preceded in death by her husband Jack Bechtold, parents Earl and Margaret Haney, brother Earl "Buster" Haney. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Kay and Eugene Epps; sister, Mary Lou Chaffin. Lois was a loving mother and her daughter, Debbie loves her dearly. Private family services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Rev. Terry Jesse officiating. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To sign and view Lois' online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
