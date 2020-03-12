Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
285 W National Dr
Newark, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
285 W National Dr
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Boldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Boldt


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Boldt Obituary
Boldt, Lois
1936 - 2020
Lois Rae Boldt, age 83, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1936 to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Roshong) Ochsenfeld in Canton, OH. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 285 W National Dr, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Services will be officiated by Pastor Mark Katrick. Lois spent her life caring for others, both as a nurse and as a mother and wife. She helped to start a prayer shawl group at church and in her free time, enjoyed making cards for loved ones with her rubber stamp collection. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, whom she met while roller skating with friends in 1958, Donald Boldt; children, Scott Boldt, Todd (Lori) Boldt, and Wendy (Bruce) Boldt-Millett; and 7 grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her siblings Dick, Marilyn, Phyllis, and Donald. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -