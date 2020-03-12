|
Boldt, Lois
1936 - 2020
Lois Rae Boldt, age 83, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1936 to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Roshong) Ochsenfeld in Canton, OH. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 285 W National Dr, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Services will be officiated by Pastor Mark Katrick. Lois spent her life caring for others, both as a nurse and as a mother and wife. She helped to start a prayer shawl group at church and in her free time, enjoyed making cards for loved ones with her rubber stamp collection. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, whom she met while roller skating with friends in 1958, Donald Boldt; children, Scott Boldt, Todd (Lori) Boldt, and Wendy (Bruce) Boldt-Millett; and 7 grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her siblings Dick, Marilyn, Phyllis, and Donald. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020